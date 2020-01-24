Club in Crawley donates £7,800 to children's charity

A club has donated £7,883 to a charity for specialist equipment to help children and young people with complex disabilities.

Darren Harfield, general manager of Moka in Station Way, nominated the Children’s Trust to receive the money for a vital signs monitor and a shower trolley for its rehabilitation centre at Tadworth.

Darren said: “The donation is from our company’s Echo Trust charity to give something back to our local community. Our customers are always generous when we hold regular collections for the Echo Trust at the club. We wanted The Children’s Trust to benefit because of its amazing support for children and their families.”

The Children’s Trust is a charity for children with brain injury and offers both residential and community-based rehabilitation services to help children to live the best life possible.

It delivers rehabilitation, education and community services through skilled teams who work with children and young people, and their families.

The shower trolley enables children with motor control difficulties to be showered safely. The new observation machines are quicker and record vital signs more accurately than previous machines. Speed is important as some children with motor difficulties may not be able to stay still for a long period of time to allow the nurses to carry out observations.

Georgia Pullman, corporate partnership executive of The Children’s Trust, said: “We’re very grateful to Moka and the Echo Trust as the new equipment will make a massive difference in improving the care we provide to young people.”

Moka is part of The Deltic Group, which operates late night bars and clubs and employs 3,000 people across 53 venues. Since 2002 when Deltic set up the Echo Trust it has raised more than £2.5 million to grant awards to local children’s charities and children’s hospitals.

For more information about the Children’s Trust, please visit its website at www.thechildrenstrust.org.uk