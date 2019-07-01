Concern for missing Crawley man who is dependent on medication

Sussex Police are extremely concerned for missing Crawley man David Thomas.

David, 69, was last seen around 3pm by his family at his home in Crawley on Sunday (June 30).

He is dependent on medication which, it is believed, he has not taken any with him and he can easily become confused by his surroundings.

David is white, 6’ and with short grey hair. He has a bus pass and has links to Brighton, Crawley and Surrey.

If you see David please dial 999 immediately. If you think you have seen David since he was reported missing please report online or call 101 quoting 989 of 01/07.