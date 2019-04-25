Concern for missing Sussex teenager

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing schoolgirl who may have travelled to Crawley or Eastbourne.

Police said June Smith, from Pulborough, was last seen on Tuesday morning (April 23).

The 16-year-old is described as white, 5’ 2”, of very slim build with blonde shoulder-length hair and pierced ears. She was wearing a pink jumper, black or blue skinny fit jeans, black trainers and carrying a large black handbag.

Officers said it is believed she may have travelled to the Crawley or Old Town in Eastbourne.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting serial 187 of 24/04.