Concern for welfare of missing Crawley teenager

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old missing from Crawley.

Tyler O'Callaghan has been reported missing from Crawley and was last seen approximately four weeks ago by a family friend, police said.

Police describe him as a white male, with a brown/blond shaved head, 5ft 6ins, and of medium build.

It is possible he has travelled to the Portsmouth or Hampshire area, police said.

Anyone with information on Tyler's whereabouts, contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1027 of 19/02.

