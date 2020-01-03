Construction to start ‘soon’ on A264 improvements as part of massive new north Horsham estate

Construction is to start soon on roundabout improvements on the A264 as part of early infrastructure works for the development of a major new estate on land north of Horsham.

Landowners Legal and General say that construction works at the roundabout junction with Rusper Road ‘will start early this year’ and are expected to finish this autumn.

Land north of Horsham SUS-200301-125517001

The works will mark the start of development of 2,750 new homes, a new school - Bohunt Horsham - along with a sports hub and new pedestrian, bicycle and road connections and 500,000 square feet of new employment space.

Legal and General say the roundabout works ‘will increase capacity, reduce delays and improve safety compared with the existing roundabout.’

Meanwhile, Legal and General has submitted detailed plans to Horsham District Council - called Principal Access Works 2 - to link the A264 to a new roundabout at the heart of the development.

They say it will create a ‘greener’ route with the retention of more trees and hedgerows. If approved, construction is expected to begin this autumn and finish early next year.

There are plans for a new roundabout linking the A264 with the north Horsham development of 2,750 new homes SUS-200301-125154001

The north Horsham site itself was taken over by Legal and General from Liberty Property Trust in December last year.

Legal and General senior land and planning manager Sebastian Balcombe said: “Legal and General has only been involved in land north of Horsham for 12 months but we’ve achieved a lot in that time. We’re now ready to start delivering early infrastructure and progressing our vision for the first phase.”

He added:“We know also that the pedestrian and cycle bridge over the A264 is a priority for the community and we’re committed to engaging with the relevant authorities to progress the work needed to deliver it.”

The first phase - located either side of Rusper Road - is set to deliver around 1,000 homes over the next five years with the first homes planned to be occupied by late 2021.

The whole development is expected to take at least 15 years.

As well as progressing plans for early infrastructure, Legal abd General say they are also finalising a ‘Design and Landscape Strategy’ to illustrate the vision for the new community.

Sebastian Balcombe said: “As master developer, Legal and General will deliver the main public areas of the development, including roads, green spaces and community facilities.

“New homes and commercial buildings will be built by different housebuilders and contractors.

“The Design and Landscape Strategy will ensure these meet our quality, design and sustainability aspirations for the site, which was an important issue for local people at our recent events and a commitment we were happy to give.”