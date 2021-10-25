COP26: Crawley primary school to attend virtual UN climate conference

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School in Langley Green has been selected to represent Crawley in the live event, with Year 5 pupil, Jonah Gater, acting as junior constituency MP at the conference.

The 90 minute Microsoft Teams virtual ‘parliamentary’ session will be held at 5pm on Friday, October 29 in a House of Commons-style virtual ‘chamber’, with half of the children, aged between seven and 11, representing Her Majesty’s Opposition and the other half Her Majesty’s Government.

The key topics of debate will be climate change, but is also expected to touch on other issues such as the UK’s Covid-19 response.

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School in Langley Green has been selected to represent Crawley in the first virtual children's parliament, which will coincide with the COP26 United Nations Climate Change conference in Glasgow

Pivotal questions pertaining to the COP26 United Nations Climate Change conference will also be put to a vote.

Deputy head teacher of Our Lady’s, Jan Miles said: "The children’s parliament will give children across the country a voice in a magnificent virtual arena which is an opportunity not just for them to speak, but more for us to listen."

Assistant head teacher, Louise Burrows, added: "I’m delighted that Jonah will be representing, not just OLQOH, but all Crawley schools at the virtual parliament. He is a great choice."