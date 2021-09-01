Copthorne care home residents visit local pub in first day out post-lockdown

Residents from Care UK’s Francis Court, on Borers Arms Road, enjoyed the lifting of restrictions with a trip to their favourite local, The Curious Pig in the Parlour, in Copthorne.

With summer in full swing and hospitality restrictions now lifted, the team at Francis Court planned a day of activities, with a drive through the countryside and a classic pub lunch to end the afternoon.

For residents, Anne and Lynda, this was their outing outside of the home since the pandemic began, 18 months ago.

Copthorne care home residents have enjoyed their first pint of shandy at their local pub since the pandemic began 18 months ago

Anne said: “We feel like Thelma and Louise! Finally, free to enjoy the local pub again!”

The ladies, who all opted for a pint of shandy, were greeted with a surprise welcome from the pub’s team where they enjoyed classic pub-grub favourites, including sausage and mash, ham and chips and a variety of different pizzas.

Lynda added: “It was lovely to see the beautiful, lush countryside on such a lovely sunny day.

"We all enjoyed a wonderful meal and it reminded me of pub lunches with my husband and friends. We felt very spoilt!”

Lifestyle coordinator, Daniel Lim, whose previous career was in the hospitality industry running his own pub and restaurants, delighted the ladies with his many tales of cooking fine cuisine and serving famous names.

With laughter in full flow, residents reminisced about their favourite food experiences from previous travelling experiences.

Anna Allen, home manager at Francis Court, said: “For residents, a pub visit is associated with a lot of happy memories from their younger years, from going out with friends, to pub quizzes and family Sunday lunches.

"With hospitality restrictions now eased, we were delighted to treat residents to a long overdue visit to their favourite local.

“It was lovely to see the residents enjoying time outside of the home, socialising and enjoying a drink together as we all take this positive step forward in life returning to normal.

"We hope to plan more trips for the residents soon.”

Francis Court has been designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, and incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.

The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

The team provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care.

For more information on Francis Court, please call Customer Relations Manager, Beverly Jordan, on 01342 886 567, or email [email protected]