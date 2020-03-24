Coronavirus: Ariel Drama Academy finds new way to teach students

A drama academy at risk of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic has found an inventive way of staying open.

Ariel Drama Academy, which teaches children dance, singing and drama, will be switching their academies to an online service.

The academies teach more than 1,000 students across Burgess Hill, Crawley, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Steyning, and faced closing in light of the government’s guidance on social distancing.

A page on its website said: “It is with a heavy heart that Ariel Drama Academy will be closing its doors for a period of time.

“The health and safely of students and teachers and Ariel wider family are paramount.

“Over the last 23 years Ariel has become home to so many, a place to be yourself and create such incredible memories, and in no time at all we will be back, in lessons, on stage, doing what we love to do.

“We are actively setting up a online teaching facility which will be available for members, we can’t wait to start this new unexplored world of teaching.

“Please keep well, keep being creative, we are going nowhere, this is temporary!”

Nicci Hopson, director of Ariel Academies, said: “It’s so important during these unsettled times to keep a sense of routine and try to look at is as a time to pause and become more mindful of all the amazing creative opportunities that still exist.

“We are committed to supplying these online lessons, until we can reopen.”

Every week, new lessons in dance, singing and drama will be uploaded with fun activities.

Beth Garvin, Ariel operations and PR officer, said: “The support we have had from our tutors has been overwhelming, thinking up really inspirational pieces of work to explore.

“We really do hope this will help students and parents keep a sense of normality to their week. Inclusive fun for everyone”.

The academies have a special programme for students with special needs, which they will also be continuing through their online classes.

To find out more about Ariel Drama Academies, visit https://www.arielct.com/