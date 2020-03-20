Coronavirus: Bill’s closes restaurants until further notice

A major restaurant chain with branches across Sussex is closing due to coronavirus.

Bill’s said it was with a ‘heavy heart’ it has taken the decision to close all restaurants as of 7pm on Thursday (March 19) until further notice.

Bill's started in Lewes, East Sussex. Image by Google

It has restaurants in Lewes, Eastbourne, Brighton, Chichester, and Horsham.

The business said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart we inform you that due to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the advice from our government and the World Health Organisation, we are left with no option but to close Bill’s Restaurants as of 7pm on Thursday, March 19 until further notice.

“This extraordinary measure has been taken in the interest of both employee and guest safety which are of utmost importance to us.

“During this time, we will continue to communicate via social media, our website and via our newsletter.

“We look forward to reopening, when we are able, and to welcoming you back to the restaurant. May we take this opportunity to thank you for the fantastic support and loyalty you have shown to us during this unprecedented time.”

It is not clear how staff will be affected.

This comes after advice from the government to avoid public places such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, public transport and large gatherings, in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.