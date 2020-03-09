Coronavirus: Gatwick Airport introduces ‘advanced monitoring’ of flights from stricken areas

An ‘advanced monitoring process’ is in place at Gatwick Airport for flights from areas affected by the coronavirus.

An airport spokesman said today that ‘enhanced cleaning’ is also taking place in public areas at the airport.

The spokesman said: “Gatwick is following the advice of Public Health England in full and – like other UK airports - has an advanced monitoring process in place for direct flights from affected areas, including Italy.

“The latest advice from Public Health England for passengers is also displayed throughout the terminals and enhanced cleaning is taking place in public areas across the airport.

“The airport remains in regular contact with the relevant authorities to ensure that all the appropriate processes are in place and we will continue to follow their advice on this matter in full.”

Meanwhile, a number of airlines have cancelled flights to areas affected by the virus.