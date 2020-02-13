Coronavirus in Sussex: The latest information and advice as individuals told to ‘self-isolate’

A thorough risk assessment has been carried out after five cases of coronavirus broke out in Sussex this week.

The NHS group at the centre of the outbreak in Brighton says as of today (Thursday) there have been no new confirmed cases of the virus – officially called Covid-19 across the county.

Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton

Brighton and Hove CCG says a number of people have been contacted by Public Health England who might have had ‘close and sustained contact’ with infected individuals.

They have been told to ‘self-isolate’ as a precaution and given health advice about any symptoms in case they become unwell, the CCG says.

The CCG has made it clear ‘self-isolated’ individuals are not necessarily unwell and people who have had contact with these individuals do not need to take action.

People living across Sussex who have not been contacted by Public Health England are advised they should go about their daily routine as usual.

Priority assessment pods at Eastbourne DGH

There is comprehensive advice available at www.gov.uk/coronavirus for anyone who is concerned or wants to know more.

NHS services are open as usual across Sussex and measures are in place to ensure the safety of all patients and NHS staff while also ensuring services are available to the public as normal.

On Wednesday (February 12) it was revealed a healthcare worker in the Accident & Emergency (A&E) Unit at Worthing Hospital was a confirmed case.

As they treated a small number of patients on February 4 and 5 before they became unwell and self-isolated, Public Health England has contacted all patients seen by this individual and all colleagues who came into close contact with them, to advise on the precautions they need to take.

An A&E worker at Worthing Hospital is one of the confirmed coronavirus cases

All services at Worthing Hospital, including surgery and outpatient appointments are operating normally, the CCG says.

Some GP practices across Brighton and Hove have been cleaned as a precaution but are now running as normal.

The CCG said a ‘small number’ of patient appointments were rearranged to allow this to happen.

On advice from the Chief Medical Officer, the risk has been declared as ‘moderate’.

This, the CCG says, allows government to plan for all eventualities but says ultimately the risk to individuals remains ‘low’.

Everyone is being reminded to follow Public Health England advice to:

· Always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Then bin the tissue, and wash your hands, or use a sanitiser gel.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using public transport.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

You can find the latest information and advice at www.gov.uk/coronavirus