Coronavirus: Toy chain The Entertainer closes all stores

Toy chain The Entertainer is to temporarily close all its stores nationwide, includidng Sussex, from tonight.

The company says it is ‘putting the welfare of its employees and customers ahead of profits’ because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All stores will close at 5pm this evening’until further notice’ with customers directed to shopping online viathetoyshop.com

They include stores at County Mall, Crawley; East Street, Chichester; Churchill Square, Brighton; Bishops Weald, Horsham; and The Orchards, Haywards Heath.

The company says its website and social channels is able to provide a hub of resources for parents who are looking to keep children entertained at home including downloadable activity sheets and ideas for ways to play in the garden.