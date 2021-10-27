County Mall donates laptops to Crawley primary school

Children at Southgate Primary School received a much-needed donation of three laptops, previously used by the centre management team at County Mall Shopping centre.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:32 am
General manager Simon Cuckow paid the school a visit and personally delivered the laptops, which will be shared and used in addition to the computers already in place at the primary school.

Simon said: "We’re delighted to be in a position to donate these laptops to a school who can utilise them well.

"The laptops are of high specification and we’re confident the pupils are going to put the laptops to good use.

County Mall general manager Simon Cuckow personally delivered the much-needed laptops to Southgate Primary School

"We’re always finding new ways to support the local community and thrilled to support educational development in this way.”

Year 4 teacher Mrs Case added: "Southgate Primary School staff and pupils are delighted with the new laptops.

"We are very excited to be using them to support our learning, especially in our core subjects such as Maths and English.

"They give us the opportunity to access different online resources along with recording our work in different ways."

