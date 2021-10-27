County Mall donates laptops to Crawley primary school

General manager Simon Cuckow paid the school a visit and personally delivered the laptops, which will be shared and used in addition to the computers already in place at the primary school.

Simon said: "We’re delighted to be in a position to donate these laptops to a school who can utilise them well.

"The laptops are of high specification and we’re confident the pupils are going to put the laptops to good use.

"We’re always finding new ways to support the local community and thrilled to support educational development in this way.”

Year 4 teacher Mrs Case added: "Southgate Primary School staff and pupils are delighted with the new laptops.

"We are very excited to be using them to support our learning, especially in our core subjects such as Maths and English.