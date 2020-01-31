Courier fraud warning as elderly man living near Crawley almost becomes a victim

Sussex Police is warning of the dangers of courier fraud as an elderly man from Pease Pottage almost became a victim.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has told how he almost fell for the scame when a conman telephoned his home. The man was called by a man pretending to be from Essex Police.

He was told by the fraudster on the phone that there had been improper activity in his bank account that they suspected was part of a money laundering scheme. The victim was asked to withdraw £5,000 to see if the bank notes were fraudulent. He was asked to read the bank note numbers and was told that they were a cause for concern.

He was then told the money was to be taken to Essex Police station and that an officer would come and collect it. A young man, not dressed in a police uniform, then arrived at the front door asking for money, at which point the victim refused and shut the door.

The victim said: “The conman on the phone was very well-spoken and convincing – but that, of course, is his job. All the way through this process I was adamant I wasn’t going to give him any money, but it sounded convincing and I wanted to help so I went along with it. He had done his homework and I was surprised I didn’t spot something earlier in the conversation.

“He kept both of my phone lines occupied through the process, he gave me an insurance number and even a crime reference number. I did feel a bit shaky thinking that it was a close call.

“I felt annoyed I’d been talking to this so-called DC Wheeler from the police who even gave me a false badge number. I feel sorry for older folk, and there’s not much older than me, but I worry that older people may easily hand over the money.

“Sending someone not dressed in a police uniform was the weakest link in their game. I worry that it could easily have gone differently. The PCSO was very helpful, he drove me to the bank to return the money and left me feeling safe.

He gave me a ‘The Little Book of Scams’ guide and offered lots of advice and told me things I should do to protect myself. He actually did phone just a month after it happened to make sure I’d done them all.”

In 2019 Sussex police received 550 reports of courier/impersonator fraud targeting vulnerable victims. Out of those reports, 67% of victims lived alone and 78% were aged 75 and over. The recorded total loss to these victims is £1,057,136 with an average of £8,000 being lost in each case where there was a loss.

Sussex Police says its officers across the county respond to every report of courier fraud and provide support, including advice and assistance on prevention measures, as part of Operation Signature, the force’s ongoing campaign to identify and support vulnerable victims of fraud. Support that officers can give includes;

- helping them to change their phone number to an ex-directory number

- contacting family to suggest power of attorney

- mail re-direction

- offering them advice on call blocking devices

- referring them to other support services

Operation Signature is also supported by Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, who has funded two fraud victim support case workers over the past four years to provide further help for medium and high risk victims and prevent them from being retargeted.

If you would like more information and advice please visit the Sussex Police website at: https://www.sussex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/wsi/watch-schemes-initiatives/os/operation-signature/