Crawley animal sanctuary rescues abandoned kittens from starvation in Greece

Poonam Doshi, the founder of Lola’s Sanctuary Animal Rescue rescued six kittens from the streets of Greece.

The rescue happened while Mrs Doshi was on holiday with her sister, where they came across six kittens that were abandoned by their mother- one was found dumped in a bin!

Kittens at the vet

The kittens were discovered in blistering temperatures and would have died if left alone. They were all infested with fleas and worms, as well as suffering from extreme conjunctivitis.

A local dog had been trained to kill street kittens, and had done so many before in the same area. Poisoning is also common to reduce stray populations of cats in Greece.

Thanks to their wonderful supporters, Lola’s Sanctuary Animal Rescue has raised the funds necessary to get the kittens all of the vet care they need to recover and recuperate.

Kittens after they've been rescued

The treatment included the removal of one of the kitten’s eyes, which was so badly infected that she could no longer use it. These funds are also being used to bring the kittens from Greece to the UK, ensuring they get the life they deserve.

All six of the kittens have made a miraculous recovery, and been given Greek names: Zeus, Apollo, Lucas, Nikos, Athena and Thalia.

Mrs Doshi said: “I went to Greece to have a short break with my sister, who I hadn’t seen for two years because of the pandemic.

The kittens before they got rescued

“On day three I found these tiny kittens, full of worms, weak with anaemia and suffering from serious conjunctivitis and diarrhoea.

“So my short stay with my sister ended with rushing to get everything the kittens needed (cat carriers, food, a good vet etc.) and bathroom full of fleas and worms.

“Instead of sun and relaxation, I got kitten poo and vomit. But there was no other option, if I didn’t take these babies off the street I know that they would have died. They did not deserve that fate.”

The kittens will be travelling to Lola’s Sanctuary Animal Rescue next month, so keep an eye on their social media pages for updates on their journey.

Poonam Doshi, the founder providing the kittens with much needed food and water

On the road to recovery