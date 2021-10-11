Crawley bakery delivers boxes of jam doughnuts to petrol station employees who worked during fuel crisis

Every day over the last seven days, Tilgate Bakery delivered a box of jam doughnuts with a thank you note to petrol station workers.

Jane Kirkham, owner of Tilgate Bakery said: "It's been a tough time for us all trying to find fuel over the last few weeks.

"For our delivery service it's an essential element and we've all seen how hard people in filling stations have worked trying to put customers first during a situation which was out of their control.

"We wanted to say a small thank you and everyone we delivered to was greatly appreciative"

1. BP, in Tilgate, received a box of jam doughnuts from Tilgate Bakery Photo Sales

2. Apple Green in Gossops Green were recipients of the bakery's generosity Photo Sales

3. The petrol station at Co-op, Pound Hill, with their doughnuts Photo Sales

4. Sainsbury's West Green received Tilgate Bakery's generous gift Photo Sales