Crawley Beavers receive visit from Father Christmas
4th Worth Beaver Scouts based in Hazelwick Avenue, Three Bridges were treated to a visit from Saint Nicholas this Christmas.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:07 pm
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:08 pm
The visit was a part of a Christmas themed sleep-over, which involved lots of fun and festive activities including crafts, a surprise visit from Santa, Christmas films and an overnight stay with their fellow Beaver Scouts.
Dinesh James Tagarsi, volunteer at 4th Worth Scouts, put on the red hat, red suit and shiny boots to give out presents to the children.
Fun was had by all the children and staff involved.
