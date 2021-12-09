The visit was a part of a Christmas themed sleep-over, which involved lots of fun and festive activities including crafts, a surprise visit from Santa, Christmas films and an overnight stay with their fellow Beaver Scouts.

Dinesh James Tagarsi, volunteer at 4th Worth Scouts, put on the red hat, red suit and shiny boots to give out presents to the children.

Father paid a visit to the Beavers and delivered them presents

Fun was had by all the children and staff involved.

Father Christmas ready to deliver some presents