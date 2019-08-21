Crawley Borough Council choice winning design for new town centre play area

A winning design has been selected for the new play area in the Memorial Gardens in the town centre.

Three very promising designs bringing some new ideas to the play space were submitted to Crawley Borough Council with one design being preferred by the public, schools and community groups. More than 460 people gave their views.

Designers were asked to address accessibility needs within their design, including ramp systems within the main unit to provide a fully inclusive play experience allowing access for wheelchairs and those with limited mobility.

Further work is now underway to complete parts of the design that will include seating, gateways and footpaths as well as planting and sensory items.

Councillor Chris Mullins, cabinet member for wellbeing, said: “This new play area will provide a significant improvement to the current facilities in the Memorial Gardens, while I’m delighted to see the return of the Queens Mosaic to a public space and the inclusion of the water refill point too.”

The play area will be closed in September and fenced in order to begin removal of the existing equipment and surfacing. Construction is proposed to start soon after, continuing through the autumn with the new space being fully available for use in 2020.

Also forming part of this project, the Queens Mosaic – which was previously in Queens Square – will be restored and installed in the new picnic space. A bottle filling station will be installed nearby to provide a free water refill point for the public.