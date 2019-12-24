Crawley Borough Council delighted to produce the town's community awards

Crawley Borough Council is delighted to produce the Crawley Community Awards with the support of the Crawley Observer, The Hawth and headline sponsor Gatwick Airport.

Crawley is a growing, vibrant town and a large part of that is down to the people who live, work and volunteer here.

These awards celebrate the unsung heroes of our diverse and multicultural community who make the lives of others easier, happier and more fulfilled and an opportunity for us to show how much they are appreciated.

Community organisations and individual volunteers make a huge contribution to lives across the borough. The council works with the sector by:

• Giving funding to help the groups provide services

• Enabling their development and growth through professional support

• Identifying community needs and issues and helping provide a response

• Helping develop projects that respond to local needs.

Crawley Community Awards is now in its fifth year and continues to see great support from the community and local businesses. They are an excellent way to give back while gaining exposure through cost-effective sponsorship.

If you are interested in finding out more about how your organisation can get involved with the 2020 awards, please contact samantha.sheppard@crawley.gov.uk

Altenatively please call 01293 438539 for a sponsorship pack.

The awards are hugely popular reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in Crawley. The nominations show the appreciation there is for local people who go the extra mile to make a difference to their community.

There is great respect for the hard work, efforts and achievements of those who excel in sport or education or who enable others to excel through coaching, training or teaching.

Nominations are invited for teams and individuals across 16 different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities through to education and sports. Nominees must either live, work, volunteer or study within the district or provide a service open to Crawley residents outside the immediate area.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations in February and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation evening at The Hawth in mid-March 2020. Tickets are free of charge. Winners will be presented with a trophy and framed certificate.

The presentation evening is always an emotional and humbling evening for everyone lucky enough to be invited to attend. So if you know someone who deserves recognition for their efforts or their work in our community, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination. For full information and to nominate online, please visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org.

Nominations in writing can be sent to: Crawley Community Awards, Crawley Borough Council, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ. To nominate by email or for queries, please email crawleycommunityawards@gmail.com