Crawley Borough Council introducing new easy way to park and pay at Tilgate Park - here are the details

In addition to paying by cash or card, parking can be paid for via a smartphone app, online portal, text or phone call and there is no need to issue a paper ticket.

The MiPermit app can be downloaded to your ios or android smartphone or other device at home or you can scan the stickers at the location. You simply enter the vehicle details, duration of stay and pay.

Tilgate Park

Visitors can purchase a stay up to seven days in advance, extend the parking time without returning to your car and help the environment by not having a printed ticket. Optional reminders of when parking time is running out are also available when using the MiPermit app.

Councillor Gurinder Jhans, Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Sustainability at Crawley Borough Council, said: “We have listened to feedback from local residents and visitors to Tilgate Park and are delighted to be introducing an easier way to pay for parking. By using the service, customers no longer need to queue or have change to buy a ticket to stay and we hope they will reap the benefits straight away.”