Crawley Borough Council promotes safe travel in the town centre

Following a recent increase in the number people on bikes and scooters using footpaths in the town centre, which can be dangerous and put pedestrians’ safety at risk, the council is reminding people of what is allowed.

In the town centre, cycling is not permitted on any footways or footpaths and is only allowed along the designated cycle paths.

Cyclists who are seen by Crawley Police to be using footpaths in these areas face a £100 fine.

Crawley Borough Council is urging residents and visitors to use the town centre safely and responsibly when travelling through it. Picture by Steve Robards

The town centre provides excellent opportunities for cycling with most facilities, workplaces, train station and shopping within easy cycling distance.

A wealth of cycle racks have been deliberately placed at the edge of the town centre to encourage people to travel to the town centre by bike, but proceed through it on foot or wheeling their bike.

E-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) and do not have number plates, signalling ability and don’t always have visible rear lights, so they can’t be used legally on the roads, cycle lanes, tracks and pavements.

If caught by Crawley Police, enforcement rules are either a Fixed Penalty Notice for no insurance, with a £300 fine and six penalty points, or a Fixed Penalty Notice for no driving licence, up to £100 fine and three to six penalty points.

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: "As someone who cycles daily across our town it is fantastic to see that there are so many people visiting the town centre using environmentally-friendly transport, rather than by car.

"This is certainly something we want to support and encourage which is why we are building more segregated bike paths.

"However, we do want to remind people to use the town centre safely, considerately and responsibly when they are travelling through it.

"Please get off your bike if you are crossing Queens Square or other areas in the town centre.”

Sergeant Bruce Methven from Crawley Neighbourhood Police Team added: "The use of e-Scooters on public roads, pavements and pedestrianised areas is a subject that has seen wide coverage within local and national press.

"Electric scooters can only be used lawfully on private land, so riding them on roads, pavements or any other public area, is an offence under UK law.

"Some of these devices are capable of substantial speeds and sadly we have seen a number of collisions involving e-scooters across Sussex in recent months, leaving people seriously injured.