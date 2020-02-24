Crawley Borough Council uncovers 132 cases of incorrect council tax discount claims worth £76,000

Crawley Borough Council has uncovered 132 cases of incorrect claims of Single Person Discount resulting in more than £75,000 of extra council tax being collected.

Single Person Discount (SPD) is claimed when there is only a single adult who is liable for council tax at a property.

The council’s fraud and inspections team monitors the discounts awarded to households in relation to its council tax bills.

Between April 2019 and February 2020 the team reviewed a large number of people who were claiming SPD, matching data against information they hold.

Any discrepancies result in an investigation into whether any discount that has been awarded is incorrect.

In this period, the team removed 132 SPDs due to a second unreported adult being resident in the property. This has resulted in an extra £76,424.18 in council tax being collected.

Councillor Peter Lamb, leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Council tax pays for vital services so it’s key that discounts are only given to those who are truly in need.

“If you’re in receipt of a discount or exemption for your council tax and your circumstances change tell us immediately.”

The fraud and inspections team look into all aspects of fraud against the council. If you know or suspect that someone has or is making a fraudulent claim against the council then please visit crawley.gov.uk/fraud

If you’re circumstances have changed tell us by visiting crawley.gov.uk/tellus, email comments@crawley.gov.uk or call 01293 438000.