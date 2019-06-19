Crawley boy Paul Stevens, 14, missing since Sunday - have you seen him?

Sussex Police is concerned for missing teenager Paul Stevens from Crawley.

Paul, 14, was last seen leaving his home address around 10.50pm on Sunday (June 16), said a spokesman.

Crawley boy Paul Stevens, 14, has been missing since Sunday

He is white, 5’ 4”, of slim build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a green Nike shell-style jacket.

Paul has links to Surrey and Leicester.

If anyone sees Paul or has information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 1422 of 16/09.

