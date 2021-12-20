FASTSIGN Crawley team

Co-owners Melanie Martinez, Jose Martinez and Alan White were named Franchisee of the Year.

The award recognised the leadership team’s successful year, which saw them increase sales and maintain a strong and positive company culture, despite Covid-19’s challenges.

The centre relocated from Gatwick Road to Lloyds Court, Manor Royal in 2021 and was praised for its ability to overcome logistical difficulties, while maintaining excellent customer relationships and service.

Melanie Martinez said: “This recognition for all our hard work means the world to us, and winning Franchisee of the Year really was the icing on the cake.

“I’m sure I speak for all three of us when I say that I’m so grateful for the continued support that our clients, family and friends at FASTSIGNS UK give us, helping us to move forward with our vision for the centre.

“Of course, all of this stems from our passion for supporting local businesses. Over the years, as the centre has become more established in the area, we’ve formed brilliant relationships with so many inspiring companies.

“When shops, offices and restaurants all started to open up again this year following Covid disruptions, it’s been fantastic to help them relaunch with a stronger marketing presence than ever, refreshing their signage and materials for their new start.”

FASTSIGNS Crawley was one of the first FASTSIGNS centres to be opened in the UK when it launched in 1995, and since then the centre has enjoyed a number of successes.

The visual communications specialist provides businesses across Crawley with a wide selection of signage solutions, including large-scale external signs, internal graphics and digital signage.

Alongside Franchisee of the Year, FASTSIGNS Crawley also came first in the Comprehensive Solution of the Year category for its work with Chichester College Group.

As part of a large-scale branding project on a number of local education buildings, the centre produced a customised package including acrylic wall signs, multiple large wall graphics, built up lettering and flags.

Melanie Martinez, Jose Martinez and Alan White were also presented the Mentor Award, for supporting the FASTSIGNS Brighton centre over the past 12 months.

John Davies, managing director at FASTSIGNS UK said:“It’s with great pleasure that we announce the FASTSIGNS Crawley leadership team as Franchisee of the year.

“Mel, Jose and Alan’s story is testament to what can happen when you follow your dreams - all developing from employees to award-winning franchise owners over the last 20 years.

“They have overcome some very tough challenges in 2021, and have come out the other side stronger and more passionate than ever. They are always ready and willing to lend a hand, which is the attitude we love.”