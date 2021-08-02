Crawley charity store manager to raise much-needed funds by cycling 100km in one day

Daniel Coleman will cycle 100km in one day in aide of his charity DEBRA UK

Daniel Coleman, 38, will cycle the distance on a spin bike outside his branch of DEBRA UK, located at 50 The Broadway, Crawley on Saturday, August 21.

DEBRA UK is an epidermolysis bullosa (EB) charity. EB is a potentially fatal genetic skin condition that causes constant pain due to unstoppable internal and external blistering.

Daniel, who has been Crawley DEBRA store manager for a year, will be fully kitted out in DEBRA purple trying to raise much-needed funds for the charity as part of the national 100km Challenge this month.

The charity is calling on everyone everywhere to run, walk or wheel the distance of 100km throughout August to help raise vital awareness of EB and crucial funding to support the people living with this long-term health condition which currently has no cure.

Daniel has set up a donation page on JustGiving, and hopes to raise £150 for DEBRA UK and the EB community.

He said: “I decided to do this challenge on a spin bike during trading hours to raise money for DEBRA.

“I also want to make people aware of the disease and to make people aware of the great furniture and electrical items we sell in our store.The store also now sells clothes, and much more.

“I hope that as many people as possible can come and support a great charity with a donation of as much as they can afford.

“I want to thank everyone in advance who will donate and support me and my store on August 21.

“We will have a collection bucket at the front of the store, or people can follow the link to donate on JustGiving.”

Claire Mather, DEBRA interim CEO added: “Having EB in its mildest form causes lifelong disability and pain.

“Many of us right now are enjoying the summer sun and warm weather but for the EB community this means the opposite as the heat aggravates skin and causes huge discomfort, blistering and itch.

“The work DEBRA does is vital in providing the EB community with the support and medical assistance they need.

“I am calling on everyone to get involved and start the 100km challenge with us.”

Individuals can choose to take on this sporting task alone or with friends and family to collectively reach their set goal.