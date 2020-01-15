Crawley charity Super Siblings celebrates successes and announces future plans

The team behind a Crawley charity are celebrating the successes of 2019 – while planning how best to further support their community in 2020.

Super Siblings runs community groups for youngsters with siblings with additional needs, offering free weekly sessions for children aged between six and 14.

Launched in September, 2019, Super Siblings now has 35 registered children, and is run by volunteers as well as the charity’s chairperson and founder, Sophie Smart.

The groups offer activity sessions and also celebrate events such as Diwali, fireworks evening, Halloween, and Christmas.

Reflecting on the success of Super Siblings in its first few months, Sophie said: “From a professional point of view I am so proud of all the community support we have received so far from being awarded the National Lottery community grant, being chosen for this year’s local Co-op cause and all the support in rasing money at our first Super Siblings family fun day and so much more.

“On a personal level I am just immensely proud of the incredible feedback we have received so far from our parents and carers and of course our Super Siblings.

“Knowing our sessions are already making a positive difference makes it all so worth it.”

Sophie lives with her husband Callum – a charity trustee – and is mum to 12-year-old daughter Elyse, who is neurotypical (of typical developmental abilities), and four-year-old son Karson, who has many complex additional needs.

Before having to give up work to care full time for Karson, Sophie worked as a carer/support worker for adults with learning disabilities.

Sophie’s experiences raising her children are the reason she was inspired to start Super Siblings.

Recognising the impact of having an additional needs sibling on her daughter, Sophie felt that there was not enough support available to children in Elyse’s situation.

With the help of her trustees and volunteers, Sophie decided to make a difference by launching Super Siblings in September.

It has been running twice a week ever since, offering a space to interact and build friendships with other children who understand the challenges and emotions faced when having an additional needs sibling.

Sophie said: “Since the sessions launched in September the response from both the children attending and their parents alike has been phenomenal.”

However, the charity’s team has big dreams for the new year and beyond.

Sophie said: “Super Siblings has high aspirations, with dreams of rolling out more sessions both regionally and nationally in the coming years, to ensure as many children benefit as possible – we believe this is absolutely achievable with the right support and funding behind us.”

Families who feel they could benefit from being involved in Super Siblings are invited to get in contact by visiting the website or the charity’s Facebook page.

Sophie said: “My dream goal and focus for 2020 is to continue making strong and positive relationships with our Super Siblings and their families, supporting them in any way we can whilst giving them a fun and safe environment in which they can be themselves.

“We also want to be able to provide the children with some fun day trips out in the summer as respite, doing things they may not necessarily be able to do due to their siblings’ additional needs.”

Donate to Super Siblings here.