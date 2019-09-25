Crawley cleaner jailed after secretly videoing colleagues in staff toilet

A Crawley man has been given an 18-month prison sentence for secret video recording of staff colleagues when working as a cleaner, police said.

Steeve Frivolle, 51, of Pound Hill Parade, Crawley, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (20 September) having previously pleaded guilty to 18 charges of voyeurism committed over the space of three years.

He will also be a registered sex offender for ten years and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) prohibiting him from entering any toilet other than ones designated for the use of males only, and requiring him to allow police to install software to monitor his use of computers and other electronic devices.

Frivolle had planted a recording device secured into the back of the seat of a toilet, which was eventually spotted by a member of staff, police said.

Other similar devices were seized from Frivolle and his address when he was arrested.

The offending was targeted at adult females, and there is no evidence of any contact offending, police said in a statement. No children were identified as victims.

Detective Constable Kirstie Neal of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “This was a lengthy and complex investigation in which we worked closely with partner agencies to ensure that there are no ongoing safeguarding issues and to ensure the victims, all of whom were informed of what had happened, have received the support they need over this very intrusive and distressing offending.”