Crawley college celebrates ‘outstanding’ results for A-Level and vocational students

Thomas Bennett Community College are absolutely delighted with another excellent set of Post 16 results.

A Level students achieved excellent results across all subjects.

In vocational students achieved 100% pass rates across all subjects at Merit and Distinction level with half of all the results at Distinction* (equivalent to A* at A Level).

The Chelsea Academy also posted a 100% pass rate for all its NVQ students.

Headteacher, Stuart Smith said: “These results are an outstanding achievement for the college community. Congratulations to all students on their hard work and for continuing the rise in exam success.

“We would like to thank the staff who have given many additional hours of guidance and support to help our students realise their potential. We wish all leavers the very best of luck as they move on and know they have a bright future ahead.”

The results at Thomas Bennett Community College have gone from strength to strength each year. This success has been due to a combination of strong targeting and support for students and an independent study programme which has helped students, particularly in research -based subjects.

Many of the students have achieved fantastic results, particularly in terms of progress made since they joined Thomas Bennett. However, the students below achieved significant number of A* - B Grades in A Levels or equivalent vocational qualifications.

As a result of their efforts students who applied for university courses have been very successful in achieving the entry requirements. Others been very successful in securing apprenticeships, full time employment and coaching positions.