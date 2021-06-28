Crawley comedian Romesh Ranganathan to host new celebrity version of the Weakest Link

The long-running BBC quiz show previously hosted by Anne Robinson and Ranganathan said it was an "honour" to bring back "a TV institution".

The new series will be filmed in Glasgow, will run to 12 45-minute episodes and will be shown in a primetime BBC One slot.

Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege," said Ranganathan told the BBC.

Romesh Ranganathan will present a new celebrity version of The Weakest Link

"I'm hoping we've found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it."

Robinson earned a reputation for her putdowns when hosting more than 1,690 editions of the show between 2000 and 2012.

Robinson has become the new host of Channel 4's Countdown.

Romesh (and some friends) is also doing an outdoor comedy show in aid of Free Shop Crawley at the Hawth.