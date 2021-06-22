Crawley Community Awards 2021: Here are all the winners

Urban City Dance perform at the awards

The winners all collected their trophies and you will be able to see photos of all the winners in next week’s Crawley Observer

Here is the full list of winners:

Community Group: Love Your Neighbour

Education: Miss Lucy Puddephatt

Special Recognition: Free Shop Crawley

Community Champions: St Catherine’s Hospice Telephone Buddies

Achievement: Matt Cullis, Leacroft Surgery

Charity: Super Siblings

Volunteer: Marilyn Le Feuvre

Performing Arts: Fi Steps

Community Support: Michelle Souter, MPCC

Community Care: Kaye-Louise Harvey

Sports: Crawley Swimming Club

Local Hero: Daniel Armstrong

Inspiration: Gavin Smith

Volunteer Group: St Catherine’s Volunteer Screeners

Community Health: Saxonbrook Medical

The awards evening was compered by Duff Enyon and the judges were Dave Watmore, general manager at the Hawth, Kate Wilson, Head of Community Services at Crawley Borough Council, Katie Bennett, a frontline community worker and Mark Dunford, editor of Crawley Observer.

The judges presented the awards along with Cllr Michael Jones.