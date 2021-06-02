Crawley Community Awards 2021: Nominees are shortlisted

Dave Watmore, general manager at the Hawth, Kate Wilson, Head of Community Services at Crawley Borough Council, Katie Bennett, a frontline community workerand Mark Dunford, editor of Crawley Observer, got together to go through the huge amount of nominations received.

It was a tough task but they got it down to a shortlist of nominees - and those nominees will be contacted within the next week.

The Crawley Community Awards recognise and reward those who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.

The 2019 winners