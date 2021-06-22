LiveCrawley Community Awards 2021 - RECAP: Here is how the night unfolded

The time is here - the winners of the Crawley Community Awards 2021 will announced tonight (Tuesday) on the Hawth stage.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 9:26 pm
Crawley Community Awards 2021

The awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.

Judges Dave Watmore, general manager at the Hawth, Kate Wilson, Head of Community Services at Crawley Borough Council, Katie Bennett, a frontline community workerand Mark Dunford, editor of Crawley Observer, went through the nominations and came up with the the finalist.

And you can follow our live blog to see who wins each of the 15 categories.

The page will update...

Crawley Community Awards 2021

Last updated: Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 20:58

  • The Crawley Community Awards are organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with The Hawth and The Crawley Observer and supported by business sponsors
  • The awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community
  • Now in their sixth year, the Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular attracting hundreds of nominations each year
  • There are 15 winners in this year’s event - held at the Hawth Theatre
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 20:58

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 20:31

‘It’s good to be back’

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 20:09

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 20:09

An emotional night!

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 20:05

Here is the list of winners from this year’s awards

Crawley Community Awards 2021: Here are all the winners

The Crawley Community Awards 2021 were held tonight (Tuesday) at the Hawth.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 20:05

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 20:03

Community Health

The winner is .... Saxonbrook Medical

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 19:58

Volunteer Group

The winner is... STCH Volunteer Screeners

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 19:56

Inspiration

Winner: Gavin Smith

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 19:55

and the winners were...

Community Care Kaye-Louise Harvey

Local Hero Daniel Armstrong

Sports Crawley Swimming Club

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 19:37

Editor @MarkSDunford is presenting the next three awards so there will be a break in the updates #crawleyca

Community Care

Local Hero

Sports

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 19:35

Community Support

The winner is... Michelle Souter, MPCC

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 19:32

Performing Arts winner

The winners are.....Fi Steps

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 19:28

Volunteer award

and the winner is....Marilyn Le Feuvre

presented by Dave Watmore

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 19:20

Performance

Looking forward to a performance from Urban City Dance up next!

Crawley Community Awards