Crawley Community Awards 2021: The ceremony and winners in pictures
The Crawley Community Awards ceremony at the Hawth was another brilliant and emotional night.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 10:33 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 10:34 pm
Because of Covid protocols, the ceremony was like previous awards nights - but it was still a fantastic celebration of the best Crawley has to offer.
Photographer Jon Rigby was there to capture the ceremony. Here is a selection of his photos.
You can see a list of all the winners here.
Here is a recap of how the night unfolded.
Click here to watch a video of all the winners getting their awards.
Page 1 of 5