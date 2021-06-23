Crawley Community Awards 2021: The ceremony and winners in pictures

Because of Covid protocols, the ceremony was like previous awards nights - but it was still a fantastic celebration of the best Crawley has to offer.

Photographer Jon Rigby was there to capture the ceremony. Here is a selection of his photos.

You can see a list of all the winners here.

Here is a recap of how the night unfolded.

Click here to watch a video of all the winners getting their awards.

1. Community Awards 2021 Presenter Duff Eynon Picture by Jon Rigby Buy photo

2. Community Awards 2021 Community Group winners Love Your Neighbour Picture by Jon Rigby Buy photo

3. Crawley Community Awards 2021 Education winner - Miss Lucy Puddephatt Presenter Kate Wilson Picture by Jon Rigby Buy photo

4. Crawley Community Awards 2021 One of the trophies Picture by Jon Rigby Buy photo