Crawley Community Awards 2021: Time is running out to nominate!
Nominations for the Crawley Community Awards 2021, organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with The Crawley Observer and The Hawth, will remain open until midnight, Sunday 23rd May.
If you have not yet got round to submitting your nomination then please make sure to do so before the deadline to ensure it can be included.
The Crawley Community Awards recognise and reward those who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.
Groups and individuals can be nominated across sixteen different categories representing everything from volunteering and inspiration through to education and achievement. Nominees must either live, work, volunteer or study within the district or provide a service open to Crawley residents outside the immediate area.
Winners are often surprised that people have chosen to nominate them and many find it an uplifting and emotional experience.
Groups and charities comment that winning allows them to share the success with all their volunteers. The coverage also helps raise their profile in the community and share their work more widely.
If you know an individual or organisation which has made a real difference then please take the time to submit a nomination. So many of these people work away quietly in the background and we would like them to be recognised for the difference they have made.
For full information and to nominate online, please visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org; Nominations in writing can be sent to: Crawley Community Awards, Crawley Borough Council, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ. To nominate by email or for queries, please email [email protected]
Businesses interested in supporting this wonderful event are asked to contact Samantha Sheppard at Crawley Borough Council by email on [email protected] or by calling 01293-438539. www.crawleycommunityawards.orgThe categories
Fundraiser
Community Group
Environment
Sports Team
Sports Person
Performing Arts
Special Recognition
Education
Charity
Volunteer
Volunteer Group
Support Group
Achievement
Group Achievement
Local Hero
Inspiration