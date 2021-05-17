Crawley Community Awards 2021: Time is running out to nominate!

If you have not yet got round to submitting your nomination then please make sure to do so before the deadline to ensure it can be included.

The Crawley Community Awards recognise and reward those who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.

Groups and individuals can be nominated across sixteen different categories representing everything from volunteering and inspiration through to education and achievement. Nominees must either live, work, volunteer or study within the district or provide a service open to Crawley residents outside the immediate area.

The 2018 winners

Winners are often surprised that people have chosen to nominate them and many find it an uplifting and emotional experience.

Groups and charities comment that winning allows them to share the success with all their volunteers. The coverage also helps raise their profile in the community and share their work more widely.

If you know an individual or organisation which has made a real difference then please take the time to submit a nomination. So many of these people work away quietly in the background and we would like them to be recognised for the difference they have made.

For full information and to nominate online, please visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org; Nominations in writing can be sent to: Crawley Community Awards, Crawley Borough Council, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ. To nominate by email or for queries, please email [email protected]

Businesses interested in supporting this wonderful event are asked to contact Samantha Sheppard at Crawley Borough Council by email on [email protected] or by calling 01293-438539. www.crawleycommunityawards.orgThe categories

Fundraiser

Community Group

Environment

Sports Team

Sports Person

Performing Arts

Special Recognition

Education

Charity

Volunteer

Volunteer Group

Support Group

Achievement

Group Achievement

Local Hero