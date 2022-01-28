Local GP Federation, Alliance for Better Care (ABC), has expressed its thanks to the Apple Tree Centre team and all at the Gurjar Hindu Union as it prepares to host its final vaccination clinic tomorrow (Saturday, January 29).

ABC began working in partnership with the team at the Hindu Temple in early 2021, when it became the first site to host ABC’s inaugural mobile vaccination unit. Soon after this, the Leacroft Medical Practice team relocated its vaccination programme to the site long-term and have since administered 100,000 covid and flu vaccinations at the venue.

Matt Cullis, practice manager at Leacroft Medical Practice, said, “It is the right time in our programme to hand this brilliant local venue back to the community it serves. What we have achieved together in the past year has been incredible and we’ve forged even stronger relationships with the local community as a result.

Crawley community centre praised for vaccination effort SUS-220128-174011001

“We are indebted to the Apple Tree Centre team, our staff and the incredible volunteers for helping us to reach 100k residents during the past year and making a real difference to their lives.”

Matt gave particular thanks to Bharat Lukka and his team, who not only helped to establish the site and welcomed ABC, but also catered for the staff attending each day.