Crawley community stalwart’s funeral attended by hundreds

Friends and family of an important member of the Crawley community travelled from far and wide to attend his funeral.

Bewbush resident Mohammad Azim passed away at the age of 75.

His death on Friday, November 15, followed a battle with bone marrow cancer.

He has left behind three children, two daughters and a son Sara, Mura, and Nadeem Azim.

A member of a very large family, many of whom are based in Crawley, Mr Azim has three brothers and five sisters among many other relatives.

After moving to Crawley in 1968, Mr Azim became a founder member of the Pak Muslim Welfare Association of Crawley.

In the 1970s, Mr Azim organised cricket events with Crawley Cricket Club.

He helped Ugandan refugees in this decade by assisting them with accommodation.

He also organised a concert for a folk singer from Pakistan.

Mr Azim played an active part in purchasing 157 London Road, which was transformed into Langley Green Mosque in 1978.

As well as his role as a founder member of the Langley Green Mosque, where Mr Azim took part in fundraising events, he was a member of the community relations council.

His funeral was held on Monday, November 18.

Mr Azim’s younger brother, Mr Amin Mirza, said: “More than 1,000 people attended his funeral - he was a very social person.”

Friends and family travelled nationally and internationally to celebrate Mr Azim’s life.

A group of 15 people, including Mr Azim’s sister, came from their home in Denmark.

Others came from Scotland, where Mr Azim had once lived, to attend the funeral.

Mr Mirza, aged 60, said: “He was a very brave man - he suffered from cancer for two and a half years.

“Very humble, positive in fighting the cancer - mentally determined to fight.

“He was well prepared - everyone said he was a top person.

“At the funeral people were saying to me - such a nice person in the community.”

Mr Mirza added: “He will be missed dearly.”