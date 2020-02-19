Crawley council to trial contactless terminals as part of giving campaign

Crawley council has teamed up with a non-profit organisation to make supporting homeless people as easy as a quick tap.

Supported by the Greater Change project, the council is installing new contactless terminals around the town.

These terminals will enable shoppers to donate directly to a local charity or to a person with a specific goal, ensuring every penny will be put towards helping those who need it most.

Founded in 2018, Greater Change focuses on helping those who are homeless or facing homelessness reach long-term goals while enabling donors to find out more about the person behind the fundraising campaign.

Each person on the scheme is nominated by their support worker and the money will be used to help that individual access a specific goal set by the individual.

This could include raising money for rent deposit, an educational course, tools or equipment or furniture for a new flat.

Jonathan Tan, chief operating officer at Greater Change, said: “We started Greater Change in the hope that we can help people give more constructively to those in their local community and are really glad to be working with such fantastic partners in Crawley.”

Terminals can be found at T-Lounge (High Street), Co-op Ifield (Ifield Drive), Topsy Turvy (The Boulevard), Blades Hair & Beauty (Broadfield Barton), Arora Hotel, K2 Crawley, Flavours Deli (City Place, Manor Royal), Mini Mayhem (County Mall), ASDA, White Hart pub, and Tilgate Forest Golf Centre.

Crawley councillor Ian Irvine, cabinet member for housing, said: “I am delighted that the council is partnering with this fantastic organisation.

“We know that the residents of Crawley are extremely generous and these contactless terminals are a great way for people to donate, while finding out more about the person they are supporting.”