Crawley couple star in ad campaign for cancer charity

A Crawley couple are starring in a national advertising campaign after raising £965 for a cancer charity by having their heads shaved.

Meela and Roy Bhikoo were shorn as part of the Macmillan Cancer Support’s Brave the Shave.

Meela and Roy Bhikoo

They were inspired to face the clippers after seeing close friends and family members battle cancer.

Meela said: “It was a big deal for me to have my hair shaved off, but I wanted to do my share as I know people who have been affected by cancer.

“I have one very close relative who got a lot of support from Macmillan Cancer Support.

“They were very good at being there for the patients and the family members, who are also going through an awful experience.”

Their hair was shorn by colleague Roz Cartyby at B&CE - provider of The People’s Pension - who took part in Brave the Shave four years ago.

The shave was captured by a film crew and the footage is now being aired as part of a national television advertising campaign.

Meela said she does not have any regrets and has decided she will stick with a shorter hairstyle.

Roy said: “This was something that Meela did and I wanted to show my support,

“It is much easier for men to have their heads shaved. It’s a big thing for ladies but I think it really suits her.”

Zoe Wright, B&CE’s group director of people, said: “As an organisation we are immensely proud when members of the team