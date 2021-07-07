Crawley cyclist helps raise almost £500 for Cancer Research UK with massive ride
An avid cyclist from Crawley has put his pedals to good use by cycling a massive 1088km in just one month for charity.
Luis Luzia, Roadchef’s regional controller for the Southeast has raised almost £500 for Cancer Research UK and managed to keep himself fit in the process.
At the start of every year, the motorway service area (MSA) operator challenges team members across the company to fundraise as much as possible for its charity partner, Cancer Research UK. Keen to support the cause – whilst staying active during lockdown – Luis set himself the target of cycling 2.5km for every pound he raised. It took him 21 indoor sessions to complete the distance, averaging 50km day.
Commenting on the challenge, Luis said: “I am so proud to have completed this challenge - after 17 years working at the company, this is by far my most physically tough fundraising initiative to-date.
“It was made even harder by the fact that I was doing it alone which required a lot of self-motivation, however, Cancer Research UK is such a worthy cause and I was continually spurred on thinking about the difference fundraising like this makes. Everyone at Roadchef really enjoys the annual charity challenge, which is why we’ll be embarking on a 100km run-walk this September!”
Mike Jackson, Director of Supply Chain Management & Head of Charity at Roadchef, added: "I'm not sure that just a few words from me does any justice to the pride I am feeling at the moment. This is yet another huge challenge that has been undertaken by one of our dedicated colleagues and is one of many initiatives that will help us in our fundraising mission. Together we’ve raised a massive £2.7m for Cancer Research UK and are looking forward to reaching our next milestone of £2.75m in the near future. Every donation helps when it comes to reaching our target of £6 Million for our charity partner by 2023!"