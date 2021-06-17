Crawley Down Post Office to close temporarily for extensive refurbishment - details on where is the nearest branches are and length of closure here
Crawley Down Post Office is due to closed temporarily this month to allow for extensive refurbishment at Station Road, Crawley Down, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4HZ.
To allow for the work to take place, the branch will temporarily close on Tuesday 22 June at 8pm. It is envisaged that the work will take approximately two weeks to complete, and the branch is scheduled to re-open in on Saturday 10 July at 1pm.
Opening hours will remain the same; Monday – Sunday: 8am – 8pm.
During the temporary closure customers can access Post Office services from any convenient branch including:
Heathcote Drive Post Office, 59 Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead, West Sussex, RH19 1NB
Copthorne Bank Post Office, 6 Copthorne Bank, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 3QX
Adam Williams, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.
"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”