Crawley fashion student's work projected on Oxford Street store

Ieva Sutkute, 22, who is in her final year at Solent University, was chosen to be included in the exhibition which will see her work displayed on the store throughout June, after winning a recent competition with W1 Curates.

The competition is in collaboration with Graduate Fashion Week, an annual event, now in its 30th year, which showcases the next generation of fashion.

The works on display in the Flannels store will show some of the incredible talents from the class of 2021.

Ieva Sutkute's award-winning art work is currently being projected on the front of the Flannels store, at the heart of the iconic Oxford Street in London. Picture courtesy of Solent University

Out of 250 entries, only 50 were chosen to have their work included in the exhibition, Ieva is one of just four students from Solent University, the other winners are: Natalie Vest-Jones, Paris Broad, and Elysia Mae Palmer.

Ieva, BA (Hons) Fashion Styling & Creative Direction at Solent University said: “I put a lot of thought into this project and the images convey a deep message, which will be seen by many people, and this is definitely what I am most excited about.

"Hopefully, my work will encourage men to let go of toxic masculinity or at least give them a cause of reflection.”

Course leader, Emma Calder, added: “We are so incredibly proud of how hard the students have worked during this turbulent year, and the way in which through it all, our final year students have stayed focused, professional and above all, creative.

“Having their work chosen to be shown on Oxford Street, London as part of the W1 Curates x GFW competition, is a testimony to how innovative and resourceful they have become.

"They are the image-makers of the future and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”