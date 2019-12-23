Crawley finished second bottom of a league table of towns with the most pollution relative to their size

New research reveals Crawley finished second bottom in a league table of towns with the most pollution relative to their size.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham compared traffic pollution levels in 146 places around England, Scotland and Wales.

The study looked at a range of air pollutants but focused on traffic-generated nitrogen oxides.

The research found that although Luton’s air pollution emissions are about as expected for its population, the town’s compactness limits dispersal of pollution, meaning it drops to last place among the 146 most populous UK places in terms of predicted air pollution concentrations.

At the other end of the scale, Milton Keynes and Stoke on Trent fare much better than expected, for their respective sizes, with average-to-poor emissions of air pollution mitigated substantially by better dispersal of pollution into less compact city spaces.

The new study, published in Environmental Research Letters, was carried out by researchers in the Birmingham Institute for Forest Research and colleagues in Lancaster University’s Environment Centre.

The team used government statistics to build relationships between a city’s population, built-up area, air pollution released, and expected city-wide pollution concentrations.

The resulting relationships predict what emissions and concentrations are expected for an urban area of any population in the UK.

Researchers then compared the 146 most populous urban areas across the UK with their predictions to find which settlements were performing relatively better or worse than expected.

The league table for emissions measures how efficiently a city moves people and heats homes compared to the UK average for its population-size.

The league table for city-wide concentrations shows how the area of a city modifies the effect of its emissions to give better- or worse-than-expected pollution concentrations across the urban area.

The study looked at a range of air pollutants but focused on traffic-generated nitrogen oxides, which are a major health concern in cities. The relationship converting government emissions statistics into city-wide pollutant concentrations was shown to be consistent with that derived for other cities from satellite measurements.

Lead author, professor Rob MacKenzie, of the Birmingham Institute of Forest Research, said: “What we’re interested in is not just how much pollution is produced, but how much is in the air. Our new study shows how effective the particular urban form of a city – its layout and the types of building – is in dispersing the pollution.

“For example, Milton Keynes is at the top of our list, doing much better than we would expect with the biggest gap between the amount of pollution produced and the concentrations in the air we breathe.

"The town’s middling rank for emissions reflects personal transport choices and the town’s traffic management. Its much better-than-expected performance for concentrations reflects the way the city is laid out with its distinctive mix of grids and roundabouts, and the inclusion of parks and green spaces, which all contribute to this overall effect.

“In contrast, we have Luton right down at the bottom. This is a more densely populated urban area doesn’t gain much benefit from its compactness in terms of emissions and its compactness works against dispersion of pollution resulting in worse-than-expected city-wide concentrations.”