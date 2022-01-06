Crawley Fire pay tribute to South East Coast Ambulance paramedic killed in road traffic collision

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) was yesterday (January 5) called to the scene of a road traffic collision on the southbound carriageway of the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent at 8.20pm. The collision involved a Trust ambulance and a cement lorry.

Three members of staff were travelling in the ambulance at the time of the collision but were not conveying a patient.

Multiple crews attended the scene, including the air ambulance service alongside police and fire service colleagues. Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, a female paramedic sadly died at the scene.

A male paramedic, who sustained serious multiple injuries, was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London and a student paramedic, who was travelling in the rear of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with a head injury. The lorry driver suffered minor injuries.

SECAmb executive director of operations Emma Williams said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and our heart-felt sympathies go to her family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.

"Our thoughts are also with the other injured staff members as well as all of those who responded to the incident.

"We are supporting the police in their enquiries and would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them."

Crawley Fire tweeted: "We at @CrawleyFire999 and our colleagues across @WestSussexFire are devastated to hear about the incident involving an @SECAmbulance ambulance last night.