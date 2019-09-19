Crawley firefighters thanked for service at awards ceremony

A number of firefighters from the Crawley area were celebrated at West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s annual awards ceremony.

Several firefighters who support the local community were recognised for their service at the annual event, which aims to recognise long service, dedication and commitment to the community.

Lee Aggett

At the ceremony, held on Monday, September 9, Lee Aggett was presented with The Parham House Award (sponsored by Lady Emma Barnard). This is one of the Chief Fire Officer Commendation Awards, which were presented to individuals and teams who were nominated for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Mr Aggett joined the service in September 2003 as a firefighter at Turners Hill and has been a watch manager since April, 2015. He offers up his services to the surrounding stations, in particular to East Grinstead, and will either respond from home or attend the station if needed, often over the weekend period. This was particularly appreciated over Christmas and New Year when Mr Aggett provided additional cover to keep East Grinstead available.

Long Service and Good Conduct Medals were awarded to firefighters who have completed two decades of outstanding service to their community.

Recipients of this medal included Peter Bishop, who started his career with the fire service in August, 1998, as a retained firefighter at East Grinstead.

Lee Burridge

In 2002 he joined the service as a wholetime firefighter serving at East Grinstead, Horley and Crawley where he is currently a crew manager.

A medal was also presented to Julian Bridgman, who joined the fire service in April, 1998, as a retained firefighter at Horsham Fire Station.

He knew straight away that this was the career for him, so went about applying for a wholetime position. He served at Horley and briefly at Chichester before moving to Crawley, where he is to this day.

Lee Burridge was also awarded a Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.

Peter Bishop

Mr Burridge joined the fire service in May, 1998, after attending 16 weeks of training school at Eastleigh in Hampshire.

He began his career joining Red Watch at Horley before transferring to Crawley Red Watch. He has received two letters of commendation – one for a house fire he attended, and the other for saving a casualty’s life by performing CPR.

Gareth Evans was also presented with a medal at the awards ceremony. Mr Evans has carried out all of his service on Green Watch (now A Watch) at Crawley Fire Station. He is proud to have served this time with two other firefighters on the watch who have already received their 20 year medals.

The full list of winners was as follows:

Julian Bridgeman

Long Service and Good Conduct Medals:

Simon Apps, Petworth

Mark Bateman, Selsey

Peter Bishop, Crawley

Julian Bridgman, Crawley

Lee Burridge, Crawley

Gareth Evans, Crawley

Martin Gray, Worthing

Suzanne Goff, Chichester

Steve Gwynn, Burgess Hill

Mark Green, LittlehamptonNigel Kipping, Worthing

Steve Mayes, Storrington

Nick Myerscough, Arundel

Janine Nicholls, Shoream

Andrew (Nick) Parsons

Andrew Phillips, Bognor

Phil Pitham, Selsey

Richard Poole, Steyning

Eddie Preece, Shoreham

Liberatto Venditto, Worthing

Simon Woodland, Bognor Regis

The Meritorious Medal and Certificate for 40 years of service:

Richard Bond

Nick Hedley, Partridge Green

Chief Fire Officer Commendation Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Mark Butler

The Rob Mapley Shining Star Award:

Simon Boyling

The Parham House Award sponsored by Lady Emma Barnard:

Lee Aggett

Team of the Year Award in memory of Simon Constable:

County Fleet Management

Volunteer of the Year Award:

Richard Mattock

Charity Champion Award in memory of Mark Butler:

East Grinstead Fire Station