Crawley firm backs national campaign to find RAF veterans in need

Crawley firm Thales is backing a national campaign to find RAF veterans in need.

Second World War pilot George Dunn DFC spoke to Thales staff recently and explained why the RAF Benevolent Fund’s appeal is so important.

George, 97, who lives near Brighton, told Thales employees about his wartime service, flying with Bomber Command having signed up to the RAF at the tender age of 17.

He described one of the most famous operations he took part in – the raid on Peenemunde, which destroyed the Nazis V Bomb capability.

George was joined by RAF Benevolent Fund Ambassadors Bob Greig and Rob Bugden, who are both also RAF veterans.

They were representing the charity, which Thales has been a generous supporter of, to ask staff to join its centenary campaign to help RAF veterans.

Bob, who lives in Woking, explained: “The RAF Benevolent Fund has launched this campaign to mark 100 years of support it has already given to the RAF Family, serving and retired personnel and their families.

"We’re aiming to double the number of people who receive help, from 53,000 people to 100,000 people and to do that we need the help of companies like Thales in the UK.

“If you know anyone who served in the RAF who may be in need, urge them to get in touch with the RAF Benevolent Fund.

“They have been there for me in my darkest hour and ever since, and all RAF personnel should know that comfort.”

Thales in the UK has been a long-term supporter of the fund, having donated more than £100,000 to date, and also have a representative, Malcolm Crayford, on the fund’s Centenary Campaign Advisory Board.

Malcolm said: “Over the last 100 years, Thales has enjoyed a long heritage of supporting the Royal Air Force; we have also supported the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund.

“Today, Thales is proud to be supporting a new campaign from the RAF Benevolent Fund to get Royal Air Force veterans in need back on the radar.”

In 2018, the fund spent £21m supporting more than 53,000 members of the RAF Family. For more information visit: www.rafbf.org