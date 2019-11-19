Crawley First World War memorial damaged by vandals

Vandals have left Crawley residents disgusted after shattering memorial statues depicting soldiers.

Wooden statues at the Broadfield poppy memorial were attacked at the base, leaving the silhouettes broken on the grass.

This has happened days after Remembrance Sunday, when several acts of remembrance took place across Crawley in memory of the fallen.

Along with the damage to the silhouette statues, vandals have attacked the accompanying sign which reads: ‘1914-1918 Lest We Forget’.

The Spotted Crawley Facebook page shared the photographs of the vandalism, commenting: “Absolutely fuming to hear the Broadfield Poppy memorial has been vandalised. The wooden statues of the soldiers have been snapped at their bases. Disgusting!”

Several other people have also expressed their disgust on Facebook.

The statues were located next to a patch of grass covered with crafted poppies which have been knitted by members of the church and community.

These poppies are still on display outside the Church of Christ the Lord, Broadfield on Coachman’s Drive.