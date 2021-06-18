Crawley free supermarket to hold appeal for school shoes

This summer Free Shop Crawley in Three Bridges will run a Shoe School Appeal to make sure no child goes back to school with shoes too small.

Free Shop Crawley wants to work with as many schools as they can to ensure that every child who is in need will start the new school year in September with new shoes fitted especially for them.

Laura-Jane Wainwright and Claire Johnson, founders of Free Shop Crawley, said: “At Free Shop we focus on making sure that everyone in financial hardship is able to access daily essentials that are normally taken for granted.

“One essential that causes parents dread is the looming cost of school shoes and uniforms.

“Hundreds of children in our town go back to school after the holidays wearing shoes that are too small and worn out which can be damaging to their growth and development.

“This is simply because the cost of basic living these days is so high and things like regular new school uniforms can be seen as non-essential.

“We are aiming to give as many children as possible in the Crawley area new shoes for the autumn term to help take care of the feet of our future!”

Founders of Free Shop Crawley Laura-Jane Wainwright (right) and Claire Johnson

There are four ways you can donate to Free Shop Crawley’s Shoe School Appeal.

You can donate to their Virgin Money Giving Page under ‘Free Shop Crawley with the reference SS21.

You can drop in a cash donation to the shop to Laura-Jane or Claire on Sundays from 1-5pm.

If you have a brand new boxed pair of school shoes, you can drop them off at one of Free Shop Crawley’s donation points at the Co-op at Maidenbower, Tilgate and Pound Hill.

Or you can donate through Free Shop Crawley’s Facebook page via the donate button.