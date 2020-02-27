Crawley grandmother remembered as band of brothers run for stroke charity

A team of brothers are training for a marathon challenge in memory of their sports-loving grandmother.

Crawley man Kevin Comper, 42, is joining forces with his brothers David, 32, also from Crawley, and Martin, 38, who lives in Horsham, to enter the Brighton marathon to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts.

DM2022547a.jpg Scenic. Littlehampton seafront. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-200222-191014008

Joan Heard, the brothers’ Nan, lived in Pound Hill before passing away in November 2018 at the age of 93 following a severe stroke.

As she loved athletics, the brothers decided to enter the Brighton Marathon on April 19 to raise funds for the Stroke Association.

Kevin will also be running the London Marathon the week after as he managed to get a place on the Stroke Association team.

Kevin is also running a raffle and hosting other fundraising activities to raise as much money as possible for the Stroke Association.

DM2022558a.jpg Brothers raise funds fot the Stroke Association. David Comper, left and brothers Kevin (middle) and Martin, With supporters from Goffs Park Social Club, Crawley, Linda Aitken and John Gunton. ' Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-200222-190827008

Goffs Park Social Club has offered its support by allowing the fundraising team to use its venue to sell raffle tickets, and Stacey Tickner, PR ambassador at Sainsbury’s, also agreed to sell raffle tickets at the Crawley town store.

Horsham’s Lloyds Bank, at which Kevin is bank manager and Martin is a banking consultant, has also agreed to host a raffle table.

Prizes include Nando’s vouchers and games of bowling, with tickets £2 for a strip of five, and Kevin also plans to organise other fundraising events such as a cake bake.

All the money raised will go into the same pot as sponsorship money raised through the marathons, with all funds going to support Stroke Association.

To find out more, or to donate to Kevin’s fundraising, click here to visit his Virgin Money Giving site.