Crawley guides take part in Lord Mayor's Show in London

Members of the 9th Crawley Guides took part in the Lord Mayor's Show in London.

Five girls and one leader from the group were involved in the show. Each year one guiding County from the London and South East Region co-ordinates a float for the parade. This year was the turn of Girlguiding Sussex Central County, which includes Crawley.

The Guides at the parade

The Lord Mayor’s themes for this year are Investment, Innovation, and Culture which link perfectly with the aims of Girlguiding. Last autumn the group began a new and exciting programme for all sections.

A team of leaders had worked for the last two years, planning and preparing for the event, with the result an eye-catching float and display, featuring photographs of local Girlguiding members enjoying a fantastic variety of activities.

Although the day was cold, it stayed dry for most of the day and the girls’ enthusiasm was clear to see. Some travelled on the float while others walked carrying umbrellas or wearing balloons and of course all waved to the crowds which included many guide and brownie groups, friends and family, who had travelled from Sussex and beyond to cheer and give their support and encouragement.

Girlguiding UK started 110 years ago, and this year is the 40th anniversary of the formation of Girlguiding Sussex Central as a guiding County.

Through 2019 there have been special events across the County to commemorate our 40th anniversary. More than 1,000 members have completed the county’s own Lord Mayors

Challenge badge, which encourages participants to learn more about the capital city and the themes reflected in the float design.

The guides thanked Will Porter and his team at Cranleigh Freight Services for donating the vehicle and drivers, BEL Signs, Horsham for printing & Izzy’s Party Shop Haywards Heath, for their advice, discounts on materials, resources and also to the many volunteers who ensured the event happened.

Girlguiding is the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, with more than 500,000 members. Thanks to the dedication and support of mroe than 100,000 amazing volunteers, we are active in every part of the UK. Visit: www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved