Crawley home sellers knock off up to £9,872 from their asking price

That’s according to ‘We Buy Any House’ firm Property Solvers which has looked at sales prices in various postcode areas.

They say it means a cut of 2.41 per cent on average in the RH10 area of Crawley.

In the RH11 area of Crawley the average asking price was cut by £5,259.

House sellers are knocking off thousands from their asking prices

Property Solvers spokesman Ruban Selvanayagam said: “Despite what has been a very active market, homebuyers are still, by and large, able to negotiate down on prices.

“There is also wider evidence of surveyors down valuing properties that are misaligned with the realities. This means that properties end up selling for lower than the original estate agent price estimation.

“It’s relative of course, a more expensive property is likely to see a wider price difference. Nonetheless, when buying, it’s worth checking how much prices are being reduced in your area.”